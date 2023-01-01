Ole Times - Centerville
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2924 Watson Boulevard, Centerville GA 31028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacos El Jefe
4.3 • 69
2922 Watson Blvd. Suite 820 centerville, GA Centerville, GA 31028
View restaurant
La Bonita LLC - 2922 Watson Blvd
No Reviews
2922 Watson Boulevard Centerville, GA 31028
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Warner Robins, GA
No Reviews
3030 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View restaurant
Cow Pies Pizza Co. - 6001 Watson Boulevard
No Reviews
6001 Watson Boulevard Byron, GA 31088
View restaurant