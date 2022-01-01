Go
Olea Mediterranean Grill

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

400 S. Orlando Ave. • $

Avg 4.7 (655 reviews)

Popular Items

Warmed Pita$0.99
1 piece of our 7" white pita bread
Bowl$9.79
Olea Bowl with choice of white basmati rice, brown rice, or cous cous as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein & toppings
Salad$9.79
Olea Salad with choice of spring mix, arugula, or chopped romaine as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein, toppings, and dressing (dressing always on side)
Pita$8.49
Warm pita sandwich filled with your choice of spreads, protein, and toppings
Baklava (slice)$2.99
Decadent slice of traditional Baklava (honey & chopped walnuts)
Fountain Drink$2.49
22oz drink cup for in-store fountain drink choice (Soda, Tea, or specialty juices)
Falafel w/ Tahini Dip$3.99
Generous portion of our from-scratch Falafel balls, coupled with a side of our handmade Lemon Herb Tahini dressing for dipping
Greek Fries$4.49
Crispy fries drizzled with lemon juice & olive oil, then topped with oregano and feta cheese
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
Huge fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

400 S. Orlando Ave.

Maitland FL

Street Food. Real Food.

