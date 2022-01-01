Olea
Open for DELIVERY & TAKEOUT
7 days a week
and outdoor seating
TAPAS
171 Lafayette Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
171 Lafayette Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Saraghina Caffè
Come in and enjoy!!
Imani
Authentic Caribbean Food in Brooklyn
Aita
Bringing authentic rustic, honest Italian food that brings back traditional, nostalgic flavors and inspired dishes from places we love. Please note: we have a sister establishment named Aita Trattoria located on Franklin Ave in Crown Heights.
Halalbee's (Brooklyn)
Come in and enjoy!