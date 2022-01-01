Go
Olea

Open for DELIVERY & TAKEOUT
7 days a week
and outdoor seating

TAPAS

171 Lafayette Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas$9.00
fried potatoes, harissa aioli and fresh chiles
Kale Salad$13.00
Lacinato kale, lemon-olive-oil-caper-sundried tomato dressing, toasted pine nuts, Sicilian sheep's milk pecorino cheese
Almond Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Dates$9.00
Orecchiette Pasta$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
Falafel Crusted Artichoke Hearts with an Eggplant Salad$12.00
Falafel-crusted Artichoke Hearts with sweet and sour eggplant salad, herbed tahini sauce
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
honey, lemon and chile pepper
Farro Pasta$19.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
SOUP - Yellow Split Pea$9.00
VEGAN-An Olea Classic since the beginning.
Turnips, carrots, green peas, leeks.
Beet Skordalia on the side to add at home!
Spanish Pitza$10.00
Pita with quince paste, aged manchego cheese, toasted garlic, chile pepper, parsley
Chicken Empanadillas$9.00
Chicken breast, Eggplant, Manchego, onion, red peppers
Dill Yogurt Dipping Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
171 Lafayette Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
