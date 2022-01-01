Chicken salad in Olean

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

J'Allen’s image

 

J'Allen’s

2457 RT 16 N, Olean

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.79
Buffalo sauce tossed chicken on top of Lettuce,cheese,egg,tomato,crutons
( note pick only 1 dressing from choices ) if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.79
Fresh chicken- lettuce, Cheese, Crutons, Egg, Tomato
( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
More about J'Allen’s
Union Tea Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Union Tea Cafe

301 N. Union Street, Olean

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Union Tea Chicken Salad$13.00
Union Tea Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Union Tea Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Good Times of Olean

1 leisure Lane, Olean

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pitts Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, and shredded cheese blend. Topped with hot french fries. We suggest Riviera dressing.
More about Good Times of Olean

