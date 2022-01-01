Chicken salad in Olean
Olean restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about J'Allen’s
J'Allen’s
2457 RT 16 N, Olean
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.79
Buffalo sauce tossed chicken on top of Lettuce,cheese,egg,tomato,crutons
( note pick only 1 dressing from choices ) if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.79
Fresh chicken- lettuce, Cheese, Crutons, Egg, Tomato
( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
More about Union Tea Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Union Tea Cafe
301 N. Union Street, Olean
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
|Union Tea Chicken Salad
|$13.00
|Union Tea Chicken Salad
|$12.00