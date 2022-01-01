Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Olean

Olean restaurants
Olean restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Good Times of Olean - Leisure Lane

1 leisure Lane, Olean

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HB Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, or breaded and deep fried till golden. Served on a roll with lettuce, onion and tomato. Add cheese or bacon for an additional charge. Choice of 1 side.
More about Good Times of Olean - Leisure Lane
J'Allen’s image

 

J'Allen’s - 2457 RT 16 N

2457 RT 16 N, Olean

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.39
Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with lettuce tomato and buffalo sauce and our home made blue cheese
Chicken Sandwich$7.29
Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$8.39
Fresh Grilled cajun chicken on a Kaiser Roll w/ Lettuce , tomato , mayo
More about J'Allen’s - 2457 RT 16 N

