Chicken sandwiches in Olean

Good Times of Olean - Leisure Lane
1 leisure Lane, Olean
|HB Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, or breaded and deep fried till golden. Served on a roll with lettuce, onion and tomato. Add cheese or bacon for an additional charge. Choice of 1 side.
J'Allen’s - 2457 RT 16 N
2457 RT 16 N, Olean
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.39
Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with lettuce tomato and buffalo sauce and our home made blue cheese
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.29
Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$8.39
Fresh Grilled cajun chicken on a Kaiser Roll w/ Lettuce , tomato , mayo