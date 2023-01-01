Steak subs in Olean
Olean restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Good Times of Olean - Leisure Lane
Good Times of Olean - Leisure Lane
1 leisure Lane, Olean
|Philly Steak / Chicken Sub or Wrap
|$9.50
8" white sub roll or wheat wrap with cheese, mayo, onions & peppers
Add Italian dressing, lettuce or tomato (extra charge)
Add a side & drink for $4.00!
More about J'Allen’s - 2457 RT 16 N
J'Allen’s - 2457 RT 16 N
2457 RT 16 N, Olean
|Steak sub 10”
|$11.25
this sub is from Chairmans choice ribeye that we slice in the house and it will be grilled with onions on the grill, Comes with provolone cheese mayonnaise oil tomato lettuce, it will be toasted unless specified