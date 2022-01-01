Go
Oleana is open daily for dine-in from 5:30-10:00pm. Takeaway is available for pickup between 5:30-9:00pm on Sundays - Thursdays and between 5:30-7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. We look forward to seeing you!

Sultan's Delight$16.00
Tamarind Beef, smoky eggplant purée, basil. Gluten free
Whipped Feta$7.00
Sheeps milk feta whipped with sweet and hot peppers, seed cracker. Nut free
Lemon Chicken$26.00
Za’atar, Turkish Cheese Pancake. Nut free
Topik$14.00
Stuffed potato hummus, pine nuts, currants, tahini, radish. Dairy free, gluten free.
4 Pcs Spinach Falafel$18.00
Tahini Sauce, beet tzatziki, pickles served over lavash. Our falafel is best enjoyed right out of the kitchen. Please eat promptly! Nut free.
Dark Leafy Greens$8.00
Tahini sauce. Dairy free, nut free, gluten free
Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
Fatteh$15.00
Crispy pita, caramelized onion, cauliflower, mushrooms, buttered pine nuts, yogurt
Za'atar Bread with Parsnip Tershi$8.00
House made bread served with side of parsnip tershi, topped with golden raisins, almonds, and cilantro. Dairy free.
Zucchini & Nettle Borek$15.00
Yufka pastry filled with nettles, zucchini, feta and halloumi, baked in the oven, and topped with walnut brown butter, tomato, and chives.
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

134 Hampshire St

Cambridge MA

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
