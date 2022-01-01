Go
OliBea

211 S Central • $$

Avg 4.6 (1244 reviews)

Popular Items

The Olibea Plate$14.00
Chicken Biscuit$10.00
pickle brined fried chicken biscuit, whipped sorghum, chow chow, gravy
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
manchamanteles turkey, bacon, potato, egg, cheese, coloradito
Classic Tacos$9.00
house made chorizo (pork or tofu), egg, potatoes
Single Pancake$3.00
Cheddar-Herb Biscuit "Problem"$8.00
HenHoc sausage patty, scrambled egg, serano jam, cheese
Squared Potatoes$2.00
Cruze Farm Buttermilk Lemon Pancakes$9.00
cruze farm buttermilk/lemon pancake
Smashed Potatoes$2.00
Tempeh Bacon$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

211 S Central

knoxviile TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

