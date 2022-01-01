OliToki - Fast | Fusion

Go
Pioneering Legit Korean Fusion in Boston.
Our goal is to quickly defeat your urban munchies with creative asian-themed dishes.

76 Brighton Ave.

Popular Items

Packed Bowl$11.95
Your choice of protein and sauce drizzle. Lettuce, red cabbage slaw, corn, vegan kimchi, and tangy cucumbers over white rice.
Boneless Wings$8.00
Crispy breaded boneless bites. Served with your favorite flavor and optional extras.
OliToki Tacos x 2$8.95
Dos tacos, double corn tortillas, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
Kimchi Fried Rice and Egg Bowl$12.95
Kimchi fried rice, fried egg, and tangy cucumbers.
Bulgogi Beef and Cheese Egg Rolls$6.00
3 egg rolls using bulgogi marinated beef and melted Cheddar and Jack cheese with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Cheesy Kimchi Fried Rice Balls$6.95
4 kimchi and cheese fried rice balls, drizzled with slightly spicy aioli, and Toki sauce.
Toki Totchos$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
Spam Musubi$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
OliToki Burrito$9.95
Kimchi fried rice, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, corn, lettuce, red cabbage slaw, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
Kimchi Burilla$9.75
Flat pressed burrito with white rice, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, corn, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
76 Brighton Ave.

Allston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
