Oliva Italian Eatery

Oliva is an owner operated Boutique Italian restaurant in the heart of Keller, Texas. Cynthia and Justin moved from New York City and are here to focus on family and fun, excellent service and delicious food. Come and Join us!

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633 • $$

Avg 4.6 (4713 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid Pasta$5.99
with choice of butter, marinara, meat sauce, or meat ball
Lasagna$8.99
beef lasagna with maranara, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
fried breaded mozzarella served with maranara
Side Caesar Salad$2.99
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, house made crutons
Chicken Parmesan$8.99
breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella
Side House Salad$2.99
Mixed greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, olives, house made crutons
Loaf of House Made Bread$2.00
Penne alla Vodka$9.99
penne pasta in creamy vodka sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$8.99
fettuccine in alfredo cream sauce
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
