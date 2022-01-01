Go
Olive + Oak

We set out to create a fun, lively, and approachable restaurant and bar in our own back yard — a friendly, bustling neighborhood spot where the very best in food and drink would be served in a welcoming setting. We are looking at every single detail to make sure that Olive+Oak will be the perfect place to enjoy great wine, craft beer, well made drinks and thoughtful, ingredient driven food with friends and family.

Our philosophy on food is simple. We work tirelessly to source the best ingredients, locally whenever possible (we tend to shy away from local oysters!) In the kitchen, we use solid, old school cooking techniques. We cook from our hearts and never forget who we are cooking for. YOU. We hope you will dine with us often.

216 W Lockwood • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SM New House, New Salad$9.00
spring mix, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
LG Caesar$15.00
aged asiago + garlic crumb
The Cloud Cake$14.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream,
coconut + whipped cream icing
Oysters - East/West$3.50
mignonette + cocktail sauce
Chicken Wings$19.00
maple-red curry glaze
(GF, DF)
K-Cheeseburger$9.00
Oyster - Rockefeller$4.00
fontina crumb
Blue Crab Gratin$18.00
calabrian chile, celery + pretzel bread
LG New House, New Salad$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
O+O Burger$16.00
griddled beef, dill pickles, onion + white american cheese, served with O+O fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

216 W Lockwood

Webster Groves MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

