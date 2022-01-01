Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Olive Branch

Olive Branch restaurants
Olive Branch restaurants that serve chicken salad

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

5218 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Waldorf Salad$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad GNG Cup$3.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Mugshots Grill & Bar

6300 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar

