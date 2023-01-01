Pudding in Olive Branch
Olive Branch restaurants that serve pudding
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SideStreet Burgers
9199 MS-178, Olive Branch
|Irish Carbomb Bread Pudding
|$3.75
Our star dessert and well only dessert. Created from the Irish Carbomb Drink which combines Bailey's Irish Cream with Irish Whiskey and Guinness Beer. All put into the rich bread-pudding with a Whiskey Praline Sauce!
|Irish Carbomb Bread Pudding
|$3.50
2 Crazy Fellas
6518 Goodman Road #108, Olive Branch
|Bananas Foster Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Grandma's favorite infused with caramelized rum bananas