Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Olive Branch

Go
Olive Branch restaurants
Toast

Olive Branch restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SideStreet Burgers

9199 MS-178, Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mr. Huba's Chicken Tacos$9.00
3 Corn Tortilla Street Tacos with Taco Chicken, Slaw, Enchilada Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Cilantro Creama, and Cilantro!
Delta Beef Tamale Tacos$8.50
Beef Tamales from Pats Pit Tamale in Greenville MS. 3 Tamale tacos on corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, Pico, cheddar, Creama, and Cholula sauce!
Blackened Fish Taco$13.00
6 ounces of Mahi with our mildly spicy blackening seasoning. Served on a pita shell atop house made sriracha slaw and romaine. Topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
More about SideStreet Burgers
Flava Shack Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Flava Shack Seafood

8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
More about Flava Shack Seafood
Olive Branch Pizza Co. image

 

OB Pizza Company

9215 MS-178, Olive Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Pizza$14.50
More about OB Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Lost Pizza Co - Miramar

5960 Getwell Rd, Southaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)$9.99
Beef, Onions, Cheddar, Salsa base, tomatoes, and lettuce
More about Lost Pizza Co - Miramar
Restaurant banner

 

Fowl-N-Out New - 6542 Goodman Rd ste 104

6542 Goodman Rd ste 104, Olive Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH TACOS$6.99
FISH TACO MEAL$11.99
2 FISH TACOS WITH CORN AND FRIES
More about Fowl-N-Out New - 6542 Goodman Rd ste 104

Browse other tasty dishes in Olive Branch

Cheese Fries

Boneless Wings

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Coleslaw

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Olive Branch to explore

Olive Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Olive Branch to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston