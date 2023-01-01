Tacos in Olive Branch
Olive Branch restaurants that serve tacos
More about SideStreet Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SideStreet Burgers
9199 MS-178, Olive Branch
|Mr. Huba's Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
3 Corn Tortilla Street Tacos with Taco Chicken, Slaw, Enchilada Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Cilantro Creama, and Cilantro!
|Delta Beef Tamale Tacos
|$8.50
Beef Tamales from Pats Pit Tamale in Greenville MS. 3 Tamale tacos on corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, Pico, cheddar, Creama, and Cholula sauce!
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$13.00
6 ounces of Mahi with our mildly spicy blackening seasoning. Served on a pita shell atop house made sriracha slaw and romaine. Topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
More about Flava Shack Seafood
SEAFOOD
Flava Shack Seafood
8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
More about Lost Pizza Co - Miramar
Lost Pizza Co - Miramar
5960 Getwell Rd, Southaven
|Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)
|$9.99
Beef, Onions, Cheddar, Salsa base, tomatoes, and lettuce