Olive Branch restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SideStreet Burgers
9199 MS-178, Olive Branch
Popular items
Garlic Potato Wedges
|$2.25
Sliced Red B Potatoes with garlic seasoning roasted to perfection.
Laura's Pollo Loco Quesadilla
|$9.00
The unassuming quesadilla that fits the budget and takes you to a happy place. Made with shredded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sauteed onions, light sriracha, and a ranch drizzle. Topped with cilantro creama and pico de gallo.
Panda
|$11.00
Our famous Fat Panda is a show stopper! It's made from tenderloin tips and marinated in our secret Korean BBQ sauce. 6.5 ounces of "Panda" served atop a fresh New Orleans Gambino French Bread Bread with Spicy Mayo and Cilantro. Try the Skinny Panda: Lettuce wraps with Pico, Slaw, Peanuts, and Cilantro.
SEAFOOD
Flava Shack Seafood
8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch
Popular items
Fried Catfish Dinner
|$14.00
Kraken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Shrimp Cajun Po'Boy
|$12.00
Olive Branch Pizza Co.
9215 MS-178, Olive Branch
Popular items
Margarita
|$8.75
Pesto With Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella, Tomatoes
The Hungry Man
|$12.75
Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella
Jumbo Pretzel Pizza
|$4.00
For a limited time! Jumbo Pretzel with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella. For an additional charge add pepperoni, sausage or bacon. The PERFECT addition to your beer!