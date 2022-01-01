Olive Branch restaurants you'll love

Olive Branch restaurants
Toast

Olive Branch's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Olive Branch restaurants

SideStreet Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SideStreet Burgers

9199 MS-178, Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Potato Wedges$2.25
Sliced Red B Potatoes with garlic seasoning roasted to perfection.
Laura's Pollo Loco Quesadilla$9.00
The unassuming quesadilla that fits the budget and takes you to a happy place. Made with shredded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sauteed onions, light sriracha, and a ranch drizzle. Topped with cilantro creama and pico de gallo.
Panda$11.00
Our famous Fat Panda is a show stopper! It's made from tenderloin tips and marinated in our secret Korean BBQ sauce. 6.5 ounces of "Panda" served atop a fresh New Orleans Gambino French Bread Bread with Spicy Mayo and Cilantro. Try the Skinny Panda: Lettuce wraps with Pico, Slaw, Peanuts, and Cilantro.
More about SideStreet Burgers
Flava Shack Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Flava Shack Seafood

8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Catfish Dinner$14.00
Kraken Quesadilla$11.00
Shrimp Cajun Po'Boy$12.00
More about Flava Shack Seafood
Olive Branch Pizza Co. image

 

Olive Branch Pizza Co.

9215 MS-178, Olive Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margarita$8.75
Pesto With Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella, Tomatoes
The Hungry Man$12.75
Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella
Jumbo Pretzel Pizza$4.00
For a limited time! Jumbo Pretzel with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella. For an additional charge add pepperoni, sausage or bacon. The PERFECT addition to your beer!
More about Olive Branch Pizza Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Olive Branch

Quesadillas

