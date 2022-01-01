Go
Olive Branch Pizza Co.

Simple. Classic. Creative. But With Pizzas!

9215 MS-178

Popular Items

The Supreme
The Supreme is like everyone else's. Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Black Olives.
Cauliflower Cheese Bread$13.00
DIY Cheese$8.00
Choose From The Listed Ingredients To Build Your Own Pizza, Starting With Our Signature Pizza Sauce And Baccio Mozzarella
Greek Salad
Just a damn good Greek salad. Perfect with your pizza! Opa!
The Hungry Man$12.75
Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella
Jumbo Pretzel Pizza$4.00
For a limited time! Jumbo Pretzel with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella. For an additional charge add pepperoni, sausage or bacon. The PERFECT addition to your beer!
Spaghetti Entree$10.00
Spaghettie with our house made red sauce. Add ground beef or any other favorite toppings as you please! Served with Garlic Parm Bread.
12" Cheese Bread Original$12.00
Our delicious Baccio Mozzarella mixed with chili oil and baked to perfection on a 12" Original style crust. Or select Garlic Lemon Thyme flavored Cheese Bread. Served with Boom Boom Sauce and Ranch Dressing.
Jumbo Whole Kung Fu Wings$2.75
Whole jumbo wings marinated in Hot Chili Oil and tossed in Buffalo Wing Sauce. Ranch Drizzle.
BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00
MS Honey BBQ Sauce with Baccio Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Red Onions, and Jalapenos.
Location

9215 MS-178

Olive Branch MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
