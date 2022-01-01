Go
Toast

Olive & Finch

As your local neighborhood eatery Olive & Finch is always cooking up delicious food made from scratch in a quaint, casual setting. We’ve spruced up some classic recipes and crafted some unique dishes all made with our love for savory food made fresh.

Whether you need a light snack to go or you're ready to take a seat and have a full, nutritious meal, we got you covered. We also prepare a delightful selection of baked goods, freshly squeezed and pressed juice blends, and artisan coffee.

1552 East 17th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Woody Wood$14.25
House roasted turkey, smashed avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese, cranberry relish, and tarragon aioli on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Quinoa$15.50
Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
Early Bird Burrito$6.00
Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes and our green chili sauce. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Ankara$13.75
House roasted turkey, brie, granny smith apples, arugula, and a walnut aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Bun Me$13.75
House roasted chicken, cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, romaine, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli, and soy on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Soy
Cubano$14.50
Black forest ham, house-roasted mojo pork, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, dill pickles, and whipped butter on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Farro$15.50
Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds
Hens Can Crow$13.75
House roasted chicken, basil pesto, provolone, roasted tomatoes, and spinach on focaccia. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Spott 'On$12.00
Two eggs over medium,* sharp cheddar, bacon, and garlic aioli served on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Luca$14.95
Salami, prosciutto, capicola, ham, parmesan, provolone, red onions, roasted tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, crushed red chilis, and garlic aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
See full menu

Location

1552 East 17th Avenue

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Bouche Wine bar

No reviews yet

The only french & american wine bar experience!

The District Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

No reviews yet

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is a casual eatery with a focus on reducing food waste. Our mission is to utilize and promote sustainability in food practices, community partnerships, and employees. We collaborate with community resources to decrease food waste and increase our communities’ access to sustainable and delicious nose-to-tail and root to tip cuisine.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston