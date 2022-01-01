Go
Olive & Lime - Columbus

Come in and enjoy!

4519 N. High Street

Popular Items

CHICKEN SHAWARMA$9.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless sliced chicken, topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip
LENTIL SOUP$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
FALAFEL (6 patties)$5.00
Ground Chickpeas, parsley, garlic, and spices. Served with tahini sauce
HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
FRENCH FRIES$4.50
FALAFEL SANDWICH$8.00
6 Falafel patties topped with lettuce, tomato, parsley, homemade pickled turnips
and tahini sauce
BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
FATAYER
BEEF SHAWARMA$9.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted beef thinly sliced, topped with tomatoes, onions,
parsley, and tahini sauce
CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTRÉES$18.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless chicken, thinly sliced
4519 N. High Street

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
