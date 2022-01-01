Go
Olive That Deli

Come in and enjoy the best subs in Manchester, Iowa. Olive that Deli is a family owned Deli that serves subs, salads, soups, tacos, and ice cream.

SANDWICHES

123 East Main Street • $

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Hard Shell Beef Taco$2.80
3 Cookies$2.15
Please indicate quantity of Chocolate Chip or Rice Krispy Treat in "Special Requests" box.
Round Soup Special$8.85
Any round sandwich, 12 oz soup, and small fountain drink.
You can substitute a shake/malt for the fountain drink for an additional cost.
Soft Shell Beef Taco$2.80
Small Shake$4.35
#13 Wrap Chicken Bacon Ranch$6.60
Nachos Deluxe$6.50
*Kids Meal$5.61
Round Sandwich, Bag of Chips, Cookie, and Small Fountain Drink.
One Cookie$0.90
#5 Round Turkey$3.95
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

123 East Main Street

Manchester IA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

