Olive That Deli
Come in and enjoy the best subs in Manchester, Iowa. Olive that Deli is a family owned Deli that serves subs, salads, soups, tacos, and ice cream.
SANDWICHES
123 East Main Street • $
Location
123 East Main Street
Manchester IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
