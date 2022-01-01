Go
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

13 Chestnut Hill Plz • $$

Avg 4.6 (1263 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$8.99
Turkish-style sandwich with sliced marinated grilled chicken in tahini & shawarma spices, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and garlic sauce on a whole wheat wrap.
Turkish Bread$1.00
Baklava$5.00
Pastries layered with nuts (Pistachio, Almonds, Walnuts) ,cinnamon and honey.
Dolmades$6.00
5 Greek-Style Rice-Stuffed Grape Leaves
Döner (Gyro)$8.99
Turkish-style sandwich with shaved meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on gyro pita bread.
Pita Bread$1.00
Kebab Platter$16.50
2 Meat Kebab Skewers Platter. Gluten-free. Served with a side and a choice of homemade sauces
Spanakopita$6.75
3 Pieces of Baked Phyllo Dough Stuffed with Feta Cheese and Spinach
Hummus$6.00
Chickpea Dip, Served with Pita Bread
Zaalook (Eggplant Dip)$6.00
Roasted Eggplant Dip, Served with
Turkish Bread
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

13 Chestnut Hill Plz

Newark DE

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
