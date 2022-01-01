Go
Toast

Olive Tree Catering

Olive Tree honors traditional Syrian recipes each with its own story. Come together and enjoy the rich palette of flavors in a scratch-made weekly menu.

3715 Madison road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baba Ganouj$11.00
Grilled eggplant, tahini, lemon, garlic, vegetables, and olive oil.
Shawarma Chicken$12.99
Falafel$11.99
Chickpice, parsley, coriander, and mixed with Syrian spices served with tahini, hot sauces and bread.
Four Sample Plate
Include sumac hummus, tabouleh, baba ganouj, beet dip.
Shish Tawook Chicken
Shish Tawook: is chunks of breast chicken mixed with yogurt and Shish Tawook spices served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cream toom). also, the Shish Tawook is grilled.
Olive Tree Gyro$14.99
Pickled, tomato, onion, and yellow banana pepper, hot sauce and taziki.
Pita Bread$2.00
Hummus$4.00
Shawarma Chicken
Shawarma Chicken: is a slice of breast chicken mixed with yogurt, shawarma spices, and paste pepper served with rice, salad, and sauces ( hot sauce, cream toom).
Cream Toom$2.00
See full menu

Location

3715 Madison road

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parts & Labor

No reviews yet

We are all about NEW SCHOOL BARBECUE.
We blend bold spices, fresh local ingredients, and hardwood smoke culminating in imaginative, yet familiar, dishes...it's barbecue with a worldview.
We offer dine-in meals, carryout, curbside pickup and catering services.

Oakley Kitchen

No reviews yet

We’re a food and drink destination making local reachable; featuring 8 new restaurant concepts, a cocktail bar and bottle shop, a local market, and event space.

Campfire Foods Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loakley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston