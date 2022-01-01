Go
2122 Perkins Palm Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)

Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
house tortilla chips
Acadian Pasta$10.00
acadian sauce (a spicy alfredo) tossed with farfalle pasta topped with shaved parmesan. add: chicken 5 | shrimp 6 | steak 6 | crawfish 6
Side Catfish - Blackened$4.00
1/2 Shrimp Po-Boy$8.00
friend, grilled or blackened (half/full)
Pepper Jack Boudin Balls$12.00
Napoleon Ave Shrimp & Grits$16.00
uptown nola bbq shrimp over our stone ground cheddar grits
Olive Or Twist Burger$12.00
house ½ lb burger, spinach, roma tomatoes, housemade pickles, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ketchup and served with fries
Creole Four Cheese Macaroni$12.00
Red Hot Sticky Wings$15.00
sticky and sweet with the perfect amount of heat. whole jumbo wings served with blackened ranch
Poydras Poutine$14.00
house frites smothered with chicken & andouille gumbo, roasted pork, white cheddar cheese curds and jalapenos
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

2122 Perkins Palm Ave

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
