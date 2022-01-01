Go
Toast

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

Celebrate Your Taste Bids!

64 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oysters$3.50
Mussels$15.00
PEI Mussels, with Coconut Milk, Ginger, Shallots, Herbs, Wine Sauce & Grilled Bread
Creme Brulee$9.00
Mushroom Ravioli$26.00
Homemade Mushroom Ravioli, Garlic, Asparagus, Tomatoes, Lemon Sauce
Tomato Soup$12.00
Crispy Eggplant Caprese$15.00
Homemade Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fried Eggplant, Olive Pearls & Crumbles, Fresh Basil
Burger$18.00
Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar, and Fries with Olive Mayo on the side
Salmon$27.00
Grilled Salmon with Veggie Quinoa, Topped with a Passion fruit Mango Sauce
Arugula Salad$12.00
Pineapples, Mangos, Glazed Walnuts, Cranberries with a Passion Fruit Poppy Seed Dressing
Chicken$25.00
Organic Half Chicken with Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Pineapples and a White Balsamic Sauce
See full menu

Location

64 Main Street

Gloucester MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Passports Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sugar Magnolias

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Decklyn's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston