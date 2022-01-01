Go
Oliver's Corner Bistro image
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian

Oliver's Corner Bistro

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

266 Reviews

$$

496 Second Street

Macon, GA 31201

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Iced Tea$3.00
Cuban$13.00
pulled mojo pork, sliced smoked ham, dill pickles, yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed on Cuban roll
Turkey Candied Bacon Cheddar Melt$11.00
Sliced turkey, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese, shaved red onions, served on Texas toast. Comes with a side.
Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon$18.00
Grilled salmon filet over bed of orzo pasta salad, vegetable of day, topped with honey bourbon glaze. We typically cook Salmon to Medium unless otherwise requested.
Superfood Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, edamame, strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese. Dressing: pickled ginger dressing by default on the side. (We include 2 containers of dressing for entree-sized take-out salads.)
Chicken Pesto Pasta$14.00
Fettuccine, chopped baked chicken breast, creamy basil-almond pesto sauce (contains nuts), smoked bacon, asiago, fresh basil, tomatoes.
Chicken Salad Croissant$12.00
Chicken salad (contains pecans, scallions, cranberries), lettuce and tomato, served on a toasted croissant. Comes with a side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

496 Second Street, Macon GA 31201

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

VIBEZ

No reviews yet

This vibe is for you!

LBV: Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tic Toc Room

No reviews yet

Originally known as Ann’s Tic Toc Lounge, today’s Tic Toc Room still has the original brick wall that served as the backdrop to Little Richard’s earliest public performances. When Richard Penniman wasn’t working for Miss Ann as a dishwasher in the back of her business, he was front and center on the lounge’s small stage, entertaining one of the most colorful nightclub crowds of their era.

Kudzu Seafood Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Oliver's Corner Bistro

orange star4.7 • 266 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston