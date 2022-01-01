Go
Oliver's Restaurant

Oliver's Restaurant is one of the premier dining locations in Buffalo. Enjoy exquisite food, an award-winning wine list, and impeccable service in a warm and contemporary ambiance.
Throughout the years at Oliver's one thing has always remained constant; our commitment to deliver the absolute best dining experience.

2095 Delaware Avenue

Popular Items

Steak Sandwich$24.00
mixed mushrooms, wilted greens, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, side of fries
Ruby Chocolate Cake$14.00
mirror glaze
Braised Rabbit Bucatini
ragu, castelvetrano olives, house made ricotta, parmigiano reggiano
Seared Faroe Island Salmon$42.00
corn puree, wild rice, succotash, pickled fresno chili, celery leaf salad
7 Course Tasting Menu$100.00
Caesar Salad$15.00
chopped romaine hearts, parmesan reggiano, white anchovy, traditional dressing (served on side), potato croutons
Lobster Bisque$16.00
herb oil, fried bread
Caramelized Cauliflower$16.00
golden raisins, pickled red onion, shishito yogurt, dukkah
Bone-In 45-Day Dry Aged Strip Steak$60.00
16oz | served with whipped potatoes, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, pancetta, choice of sauce
Lumache Bolognese$28.00
braised veal, pork, beef & tomato ragu, red wine, parmesan, fresh herbs
Location

2095 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
