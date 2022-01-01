Oliver's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
121 E Wade St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 E Wade St
Wadesboro NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
