Go
Toast

Oliver's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

121 E Wade St • $$

Avg 4.7 (378 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

121 E Wade St

Wadesboro NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ms. Allie's Cafe

No reviews yet

Home style cooking. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Paisanos Pizza

No reviews yet

N.Y. style pizza, authentic Italian food and baked goods!

Luna's Pizza

No reviews yet

At Luna's Pizza we specialize on giving authentic New York Style pizza and our famous sandwiches to our customers. What makes us different from others is that everything is freshly made to order, we use the best ingredients in town.

Juneberry Ridge

No reviews yet

A place to escape into nature, host private events, and feed North Carolina with the best, locally grown food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston