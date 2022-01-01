Go
Toast

Oliver's Donuts

Pittsburgh's Most Delicious Donut
featuring Elementary Coffee
inside Lawrenceville Market House

4112 Butler Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sprinkle$3.50
Cafe au lait (12 oz)$3.50
6 oz of freshly brewed coffee with 6 oz steamed milk
Cold Brew$4.50
16 oz house made cold brew coffee on ice.
Our cold brew concentrate is made from Elementary Coffee Co.'s Uganda beans.
Brew Coffee
Freshly brewed Oliver's Blend by Elementary Coffee Co.
Americano (12 oz)$3.75
double espresso with 10 oz. hot filtered water
12 Donuts: You Choose (Preorder Only)$35.00
Your choice of 12 donuts. Must be ordered at least the day before. Specify quantity and flavor from current offerings.
Vanilla, Cinnamon Sugar, Huckleberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Maple Bacon, Lemon Lavender, Strawberry.
6 Donuts: Assorted By Us$19.00
We'll put together a mix of 6 donuts for you! Dealer's Choice.
Let us know in the comments if you don't eat meat and we'll leave out the maple bacon.
Strawberry$4.00
Fresh strawberry glaze over a strawberry cream vanilla donut.
12 Donuts: Assorted By Us$35.00
We'll put together a mix of 12 donuts for you! Dealer's Choice.
Let us know in the comments if you don't eat meat and we'll leave out the maple bacon.
Matcha Latte (12 oz)$5.00
Culinary grade, unsweetened matcha with choice of steamed milk.
Add honey or one of our house made flavored syrups.
We like vanilla or lavender!
See full menu

Location

4112 Butler Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

LAWRENCEVILLE - PITTSBURGH, PA

Walter's BBQ

No reviews yet

The never-ending picnic!

Cinderlands Foederhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our craft beer and food!

2. Inkwell

No reviews yet

Craft coffee shop serving, homemade small batch baked goods and limited rustic sandwiches!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston