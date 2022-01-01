Go
Olives And Oil

Olives And Oil is Chef John Brennan's modern take on rustic Italian cuisine, wine, & life in a vintage setting. Fresh ingredients, small plates, brick oven fired personal pizza, and hand-made pasta in the heart of New Haven's downtown.

124 Temple Street

Popular Items

Pesto Alfredo$19.00
Torchetti, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Reggiano, Fire Roasted Peppers. *gluten, garlic, dairy* *house made pasta* *does not include pine nuts*
Rigatoni a la Vodka$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
Arancini$12.00
Allergens:
Fried in hypoallergenic peanut oil
Not Vegetarian/Vegan (Chicken Stock), Dairy, Shellfish, Gluten, Egg, Allium
Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine | Parmesan | Croutons | Creamy Dressing *Dressing Contains Seafood*
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Spaghetti, Fried Chicken Breast, Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano. *gluten, dairy, egg, garlic* *house made pasta*
Tree Nut Free
Cannoli$9.00
Allergens:
Dairy, Gluten, Shellfish (Shells), Peanut* (Hypoallergenic Peanut Oil), Tree Nuts* (Possible in Filling)
Shrimp Scampi$24.00
Linguini, u10 Tiger Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Herbs, Red Pepper flake, Parmesan Reggiano. *garlic, dairy, gluten* *house made pasta*
Olives Salad$9.00
Field Greens | Cherry Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Olives | Balsamic Vinaigrette
Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Pomodoro, Pancetta, Pork Butt, Garlic, Onion, Fennel, Cellery, Red Pepper, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *dairy, garlic, pork, gluten* *house made pasta*
Cacio E Pepe$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
Location

New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
