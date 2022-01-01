Go
Olive's Fresh Excelsior

Wood-Fired Pizza, Beer and Wine. In the heart of Excelsior!

287 Water Street #100

Popular Items

PERSONAL Olive's House$13.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
Margherita$22.00
Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.
Meat Lovers Pizza$24.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.
The Italian Farmer$25.00
(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.
House Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberry,
Glazed Walnuts, Gorgonzola Cheese,
Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Greek Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Sun-Dried Tomato,
Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive,
Greek Vinaigrette.
Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
Olive's House$25.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
PERSONAL Margherita$11.50
Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.
Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.
Location

287 Water Street #100

Excelsior MN

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

