Olive U

Come in and enjoy!

9560 Glades Road

Popular Items

Greek Fries$5.50
Fresh cut fries topped with house sauce and feta cheese and a sprinkle of paprika
*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***$11.05
Rice with Cinnamon and vermicelli
Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
House Fresh Cut Fries.
*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***$11.05
Rice with Brown Lentils and caramelized onions
*** PITA ***$10.85
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
Baklava$2.50
Flaky Phyllo Dough with Honey & walnut.
Pita$1.00
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
Falafel$6.00
Ground Garbanzo, Parsley and Herbs.
Hummus$6.00
Creamy made from scratch Hummus
*** SALAD ***$11.05
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce
Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
