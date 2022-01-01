Go
Toast

Olla Cocina

A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.

TACOS • SALADS

17 N San Pedro Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole$9.95
includes chips, salsa, and guacamole
Beef Birria Burrito$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
Refried Beans$2.95
cotija cheese
Birria Tacos$12.95
stewed short rib, salsa, onions, cilantro on house-made tortillas
Chips & Salsa$2.95
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$15.50
shredded chicken, mole poblano, crema, sesame seeds, black beans
Cup Posole$6.95
stewed pork & hominy soup, cabbage, tortilla strips, chile oil
Street Corn$4.95
off the cob, cotija cheese, crema, tajin
Mexican Rice$3.95
Chicken Suizas Enchiladas$15.50
shredded chicken, tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17 N San Pedro Street

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

No reviews yet

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

"You're a stranger here but once!"

Hyland House of Sushi

No reviews yet

Let's get rollin'!

Dr. Funk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston