Olla Cocina
A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.
TACOS • SALADS
17 N San Pedro Street • $$
17 N San Pedro Street
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
