Ollie's Pizza

Wood-oven pizzeria and provisions shop in High Falls, NY

4 Bruceville Road

Popular Items

Margherita$16.00
14" thin crust wood-fired pie with red sauce, house-made mozzarella, and fresh basil
Ollie's Salad$10.00
Local mixed greens, herb vinaigrette served on the side
Broccolini$8.00
Oven-roasted vegetable, tossed with olive oil, garlic, chili flakes, and Parmesan cheese
White Pie$18.00
14" thin crust wood-fired pie with whipped ricotta, house-made mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano, caramelized onions, fresh parsley, and a sesame seed crust
Chicken Parm Sammy$12.00
Panko-breaded chicken thighs (free-range, organic, antibiotic-free), with red sauce and fresh mozzarella on house-made focaccia, served with extra side of red sauce
Garlic Knots$3.00
Baked with olive oil, garlic, and Parmesan, served with marinara sauce (6 per order)
Grandma$24.00
Roman-style pie baked in an electric oven, with hand-crushed tomato sauce with herbs and house-made mozzarella (feeds 3-4 people)
Meatballs$12.50
Pork & beef blend (grass-fed, organic, hormone-free), served with red sauce and grilled housemade focaccia (NOT GF)
SPECIAL Stracciatella$20.00
14" thin crust wood-fired pie with red sauce, garlic confit, stracciatella cheese, and fresh basil
Wings!$9.00
Wings and drumettes (free-range, organic, antibiotic-free) served with carrots & celery. Choice of classic Buffalo sauce w/ side of housemade blue cheese, or hot honey glaze
Location

High Falls NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
