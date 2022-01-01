Go
Toast

Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck

Neighborhood Sports Bar

180 W. Jefferson Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$14.95
Blackened chicken beast, avocado, jack cheese, black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips & BBQ Ranch dressing
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP$14.95
Blackened chicken, jack cheese, corn, black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion,
BBQ ranch dressing & tortilla strips.
CLASSIC BURGER$11.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles. Add cheese for $1. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
LARGE WINGS (14)$27.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of up to 2 of our homemade sauces.
BACON MAC & CHEESEBURGER$15.95
Mac & cheese with bacon bits on top of our angus patty
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
CALI CHICKEN CLUB$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, jack cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato & onion on wheat.
CHICKEN FINGERS$12.95
Breaded to order with a small side of fries & choice of dipping sauce.
QUESADILLAS$12.95
Choice of chicken or veggies with jack cheese, side of salsa & sour cream.
SMALL WINGS (7)$13.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

180 W. Jefferson Ave

Breckenridge CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Modis Breck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Castaways Cove

No reviews yet

Island inspired food and cocktails, now available for contactless online ordering, delivery and curbside pick up. Please call with any questions.

Flipside Burger

No reviews yet

Meet
Greet
Eat

Whiskey Star Smokehouse

No reviews yet

The only True Texas Style BBQ, located at 9,600’! Our meats, served by the ½ pound, are smoked with Texas post oak wood.
With a marketplace concept the food is always fresh and ready to enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston