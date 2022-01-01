Go
Ollie's Pub & Grub

Neighborhood Sports Bar

GRILL

620 Main Street • $

Avg 4 (336 reviews)

Popular Items

PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.95
ALL CHOPPED UP$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, green peppers, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.
CLASSIC BURGER$10.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles. Add cheese for $1. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
BOOMER BURGER$14.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Swiss, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & grilled onions. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
CALI CLUB BURGER$15.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Fresh avocado, bacon, pepper jack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
LARGE WINGS (14)$27.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of up to 2 of our homemade sauces.
CHICKEN FINGERS$12.95
Breaded to order with a small side of fries & choice of dipping sauce.
SMALL WINGS (7)$13.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces
BACON MAC & CHEESE BURGER$15.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested.. Mac & Cheese with bacon bits. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

620 Main Street

Frisco CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

