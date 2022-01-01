Go
Ollie's Pizza

PIZZA

19 west st • $$

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
French Fries
Chicken Avocado BLT$14.95
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli & Avocado on Brioche.
Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Basil Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Grilled Chicken, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Brioche.
Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Chicken Tenders$11.95
(5) Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard
Small Cheese (Build Your Own)$11.00
Buffalo Chips$7.95
Crinkle Cut French Fried Potato Chips, Coated in Cajun Seasoning Served with Ranch
Garlic Knots$12.00
Garlic Knots Topped with Grated Parmesan Served with Marinara
Large Cheese (build your own)$16.00
Ollies Burger$14.50
Our Classic Cheese Burger. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese on Brioche.
Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Wings
Your Choice of
(8) or (16) Jumbo Bone-In Wings
or
(6) Boneless Chicken Tenders
Plain, Buffalo, Honey Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Honey Barbecue or Honey Sriracha
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

19 west st

litchfield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
