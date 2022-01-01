Go
Toast

Ollin Ome

It's what's inside that counts

2108 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cemita - Chicken
Cemita - Breaded Chicken
Esquites$4.00
Torta - Breaded Chicken
See full menu

Location

2108 2nd Avenue

new york NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dear Mama - East Harlem

No reviews yet

Dear Mama is your neighborhood cafe with everything you need throughout the day to dine in or take away. We open early in the morning with fresh baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Throughout the afternoon and evening, we offer made-to-order salads, soups & sandwiches and a selection of beer and wine to toast the day.

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

No reviews yet

Malii (má-lí) มะลิ = Jasmine. Casual Thai restaurant serving authentic Thai cuisine. Take out, delivery, and catering available.

Cascalote Latin Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fonda NYC

No reviews yet

Follow us on Social Media
@lafondanyc

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston