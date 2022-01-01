Go
Located in Malibu, OLLO is a family purveyor of locally sourced California cuisine with Mediterranean and Italian influences.

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$6.00
Kennebec Potatoes | Truffle Oil +$1 | Truffle Aioli +$1
Impossible Burger$16.00
Vegan Patty | Butter Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Red Onion | Vegan Aioli | Pretzel Bun
Glass Noodle Bowl$16.00
Mung Bean Noodles | Broccoli | Carrots | Cauliflower | Purple Kale | Fresno Chilies | Tamari Sauce
Greek Salad$13.00
Baby Romaine | Feta | Olives | Cucumber | Tomato | Red Onion | Pepperoncini | Oregano Vinaigrette
Sides
Custom Artisan Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings
Wagyu Burger$18.00
Wagyu Beef | Caramelized Onions | Arugula | Aioli | Brioche Bun
Penne Bolognese$21.00
Bolognese Sauce | Basil | Parmesan
Blackened Chicken Bowl$18.00
Romaine | Avocado | Corn | Cheddar | Chickpeas | Tomato | Onion | Peppers | Tortilla Strips | Cilantro Lime Dressing
Malibu Chopped Bowl$17.00
Turkey | Avocado | Romaine | Tomato | Shredded Vegetables | Blue Cheese | White Balsamic Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu CA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
