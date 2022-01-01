Go
Gigi Pizza

Restaurant and Wood-Fired Pizzas currently providing Take-Out and Delivery services in the Queen Village neighborhood!

700 S 5th St

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, basil, parmesan
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
red onion & mozzarella
Mushroom Pizza$16.00
ricotta, mushrooms
Traditional Caesar Salad$12.00
traditional
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
red onion, mozzarella
Cacio e Pepe Pizza$15.00
black pepper, pecorino
Sausage Pizza$17.00
mozzarella & roasted fennel
Charred Broccoli Caesar$12.00
charred broccoli, crisp romaine, smoked chicken, lemon, cannellini beans, caesar dressing
Margherita Pizza$15.00
mozzarella, basil, parmesan
Cacio e Pepe Pizza$15.00
black pepper, pecorino

Location

700 S 5th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

