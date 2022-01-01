Gigi Pizza
Restaurant and Wood-Fired Pizzas currently providing Take-Out and Delivery services in the Queen Village neighborhood!
700 S 5th St
Popular Items
Location
700 S 5th St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fat Tuesday
Come in and enjoy!
Felly Bistro On Pass
Come in and enjoy!
Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
We are a dessert bar and custom cake studio
Woolly Mammoth
Come in and enjoy!