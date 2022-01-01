Go
Olmstead

A new American restaurant, daily Brunch, cocktail bar, and your neighborhood oasis that’s got it all on Capitol Hill.

314 Broadway East • $$

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Complete Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
Nicky Farms Sage Breakfast Sausage, Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Aioli, Bloody Mary Slaw, Served on a Brioche Bun with Breakfast Potatoes.
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
Aioli$1.00
Millionaire Shortbread$10.00
Shortbread layered with Caramel, Chocolate, Maldon Salt
Olmstead Burger$19.00
8oz Nicky Farms Wagyu Beef or Vegan Beyond Patty, Aioli, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato Jam,
Adult Coke$11.00
Bourbon, Sour Cherry Gin, Amaretto, Coke and Black Lemon Bitters.
House Scramble$16.00
Eggs, House Made Tasso Ham, White Cheddar, Roasted Tomatoes, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Pecans, Pickled Apricots, Herbs, on Thick Cut Brioche
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

314 Broadway East

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants

STAR Fusion and Bar

No reviews yet

Star is a family run Asian fusion restaurant. We draw our inspiration from the bold flavors in Asian cuisines, showcasing the best dishes from Japan to Mongolia and everywhere in between. Order our food and experience the diversity of spices, sauces, and herbs
in our
Asian Fusion dishes!

Captain Blacks

No reviews yet

Two big Patios, one small kitchen and a well stocked bar overlooking the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Captian Blacks is resident within a 100 year old historical building and known to be a grunge era party house. We serve comfort food and seasonal cocktails. Shots and beers are always available year round. Come on in and enjoy.

U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Violet

No reviews yet

Violet, voted Best New Restaurant 2019, by Seattle Magazine, is the newest concept by executive chef William Belickis. Violet offers a unique American Omakase dining experience influenced by French, Italian, and Spanish cuisine.
Chef William Belickis emphasize a strong dedication to seasonal and local ingredients grown in our own rooftop farm and sourced from trusted farms/purveyors, as well as the finest ingredients the world has to offer.
Our menu is seasonal based on Chef's choice of the freshest ingredients available to create artistic flavors. Put trust in Chef William Belickis's hands and experience the American Omakase, a personalized 5-course seasonal tasting menu. Wine pairing is available and our knowledgeable staff can help you customize your dining experience.

