Olney restaurants you'll love

Go
Olney restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Olney

Olney's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Vietnamese
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Olney restaurants

Milk & Cheese image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Milk & Cheese

18050-A Georgia Ave, Olney

Avg 3 (36 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Tots$4.00
Crispy fried sweet potato tots coated with cinnamon and brown sugar
Lobster Roll$24.00
Our Lobster Roll is exactly as it should be! All lobster meat, REAL butter and tarragon served on a toasted bun. This sandwich is served with our homemade truffle chips.
Classic Shake$6.00
Our classic shake comes in three flavors and is topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
More about Milk & Cheese
Cava Mezze image

 

Cava Mezze

3122 Olney Sandy Springs Road, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crazy Feta$9.00
WHIPPED FETA, JALAPEÑO
Hummus$8.00
CHICKPEAS, TAHINI, CITRUS
Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
SPICY DILL VINAIGRETTE
More about Cava Mezze
Pho & Grill image

 

Pho & Grill

18153 Village Mart Drive, Olney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
P7 - Customized Pho (up to 4 meat toppings)$10.95
*Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs
P9 - Vegetarian$10.95
Broccoli, tofu, straw mushroom, carrot
A4 - Vegetable Spring Roll$5.75
Crispy rolls, carrot, onion, cabbage, vermicelli, sweet & sour sauce. 3 Pieces.
More about Pho & Grill
Mamma Lucia of Olney image

 

Mamma Lucia of Olney

18224 Village Center Drive, Olney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" New York Style Pizza$16.00
Caesar Salad$11.00
Garlic Knots$3.00
More about Mamma Lucia of Olney
Ricciutis Kitchen image

 

Ricciutis Kitchen

3308 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pie$13.00
we recommend no more than 3 toppings on your pizza
Bianca$15.00
mozz, ricotta impastata, fontina, oregano, grana cheese, wood roasted onions, ovine oil, topped with fresh parsley with lemon and olive oil
Carne$16.00
red sauce, fresh mozz, grana cheese, coppa ham, cotechino sausage, thick cut pepperoni, chili flake, garlic, evo, fresh basil
More about Ricciutis Kitchen
Corned Beef King image

 

Corned Beef King

17821 Georgia Ave, Olney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Manhattan$17.00
Hot Pastrami, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.
Turkey Delight$13.00
Turkey breast, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.
Reuben$16.00
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
More about Corned Beef King
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company image

 

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company

5000 Olney Laytonsville rd., Olney

Avg 4.9 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Flat bread dippers$10.00
Pretzel Logs$10.00
Crab Soup$5.00
More about Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company
Jerry's Olney image

 

Jerry's Olney

18100 Georgia Avenue, Olney

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jerry's Olney
Consumer pic

 

GrillMarx Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Olney

18149 Town Center Drive, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Olney
Restaurant banner

 

Sisters Sandwiches & Such

16834 Georgia Ave, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Sisters Sandwiches & Such
Restaurant banner

 

Olney Grille

3464 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Olney Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Olney

Greek Salad

Map

More near Olney to explore

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston