Olney restaurants you'll love

More about Milk & Cheese
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Milk & Cheese
18050-A Georgia Ave, Olney
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Tots
|$4.00
Crispy fried sweet potato tots coated with cinnamon and brown sugar
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Our Lobster Roll is exactly as it should be! All lobster meat, REAL butter and tarragon served on a toasted bun. This sandwich is served with our homemade truffle chips.
|Classic Shake
|$6.00
Our classic shake comes in three flavors and is topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
More about Cava Mezze
Cava Mezze
3122 Olney Sandy Springs Road, Olney
|Popular items
|Crazy Feta
|$9.00
WHIPPED FETA, JALAPEÑO
|Hummus
|$8.00
CHICKPEAS, TAHINI, CITRUS
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$14.00
SPICY DILL VINAIGRETTE
More about Pho & Grill
Pho & Grill
18153 Village Mart Drive, Olney
|Popular items
|P7 - Customized Pho (up to 4 meat toppings)
|$10.95
*Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs
|P9 - Vegetarian
|$10.95
Broccoli, tofu, straw mushroom, carrot
|A4 - Vegetable Spring Roll
|$5.75
Crispy rolls, carrot, onion, cabbage, vermicelli, sweet & sour sauce. 3 Pieces.
More about Mamma Lucia of Olney
Mamma Lucia of Olney
18224 Village Center Drive, Olney
|Popular items
|14" New York Style Pizza
|$16.00
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
More about Ricciutis Kitchen
Ricciutis Kitchen
3308 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pie
|$13.00
we recommend no more than 3 toppings on your pizza
|Bianca
|$15.00
mozz, ricotta impastata, fontina, oregano, grana cheese, wood roasted onions, ovine oil, topped with fresh parsley with lemon and olive oil
|Carne
|$16.00
red sauce, fresh mozz, grana cheese, coppa ham, cotechino sausage, thick cut pepperoni, chili flake, garlic, evo, fresh basil
More about Corned Beef King
Corned Beef King
17821 Georgia Ave, Olney
|Popular items
|Manhattan
|$17.00
Hot Pastrami, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.
|Turkey Delight
|$13.00
Turkey breast, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.
|Reuben
|$16.00
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
More about Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company
5000 Olney Laytonsville rd., Olney
|Popular items
|Toasted Flat bread dippers
|$10.00
|Pretzel Logs
|$10.00
|Crab Soup
|$5.00
More about Jerry's Olney
Jerry's Olney
18100 Georgia Avenue, Olney
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Olney
GrillMarx Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Olney
18149 Town Center Drive, Olney
More about Sisters Sandwiches & Such
Sisters Sandwiches & Such
16834 Georgia Ave, Olney
More about Olney Grille
Olney Grille
3464 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney