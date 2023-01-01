Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Olney

Olney restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Scratch Kitchen & Bistro

18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hand Pulled Chicken Salad Melt or Sandwich$16.00
Housemade organic free-range hand-pulled chicken salad with onions, celery, mayo, and seasoning toasted with Swiss cheese and tomatoes.
Olney Grille

3464 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
All white meat chicken tossed with celery, mayonnaise, and seasonings, served on a Brioche roll.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cajun blackened skinless breast with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and our horseradish sour cream dressing on the side. Served on a brioche roll
