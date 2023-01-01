Chicken sandwiches in Olney
Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney
|Hand Pulled Chicken Salad Melt or Sandwich
|$16.00
Housemade organic free-range hand-pulled chicken salad with onions, celery, mayo, and seasoning toasted with Swiss cheese and tomatoes.
Olney Grille
3464 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
All white meat chicken tossed with celery, mayonnaise, and seasonings, served on a Brioche roll.
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Cajun blackened skinless breast with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and our horseradish sour cream dressing on the side. Served on a brioche roll