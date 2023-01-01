Egg salad sandwiches in Olney
Olney restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney
|Grilled Meat Platter with Rice, Salad & 1 Egg
|$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken or pork. Served with rice, one organic free-range egg, and salad.
More about Sisters Sandwiches & Such
Sisters Sandwiches & Such
16834 Georgia Ave, Olney
|Uncle Russell's Egg Salad
|$9.25
Chopped Eggs, Mayo, a touch of Mustard, Garlic and salt/pepper served on toasted Marble Rye with Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions and Sliced Tomato
|Egg Salad Pound $9.50
|$9.50
Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder
|Egg Salad Half Pound $4.75
|$4.75
Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder