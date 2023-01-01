Egg salad sandwiches in Olney

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Olney restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Scratch Kitchen & Bistro

18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Meat Platter with Rice, Salad & 1 Egg$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken or pork. Served with rice, one organic free-range egg, and salad.
More about Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Sisters Sandwiches & Such

16834 Georgia Ave, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Uncle Russell's Egg Salad$9.25
Chopped Eggs, Mayo, a touch of Mustard, Garlic and salt/pepper served on toasted Marble Rye with Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions and Sliced Tomato
Egg Salad Pound $9.50$9.50
Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder
Egg Salad Half Pound $4.75$4.75
Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder
More about Sisters Sandwiches & Such

