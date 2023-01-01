Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Olney

Olney restaurants that serve fajitas

Scratch Kitchen & Bistro

18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney

Chicken Fajita, Egg & Cheese Burrito$13.99
Maria's Kitchen

5000 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney

Chicken Fajitas$14.00
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
Steak Fajitas$16.50
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
Fajitas Mixtas$19.00
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
