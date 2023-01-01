Fajitas in Olney
Olney restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney
|Chicken Fajita, Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$13.99
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
5000 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$16.50
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
|Fajitas Mixtas
|$19.00
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas