Grilled chicken in Olney

Olney restaurants
Olney restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Pho & Grill - Olney

18153 Village Mart Drive, Olney

Takeout
G1 - GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN$14.95
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.
A6 - GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER$6.25
chicken, lemon zest, special house marination
M5 - GRILLED CHICKEN$8.95
French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño
Scratch Kitchen & Bistro

18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$18.00
Organic chicken breast in our house marinade, grilled and served with your choice of side dish.
