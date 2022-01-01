Grilled chicken in Olney
Pho & Grill - Olney
18153 Village Mart Drive, Olney
|G1 - GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN
|$14.95
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.
|A6 - GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER
|$6.25
chicken, lemon zest, special house marination
|M5 - GRILLED CHICKEN
|$8.95
French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño