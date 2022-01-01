Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Olney

Go
Olney restaurants
Toast

Olney restaurants that serve tuna salad

Consumer pic

 

GrillMarx Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Olney

18149 Town Center Drive, Olney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$27.00
Sesame Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Wonton Crisps, Lemon Wasabi Dressing
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Olney
Consumer pic

 

Sisters Sandwiches & Such

16834 Georgia Ave, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Half Pound $7.25$7.25
Albacore White Tuna, Diced Celery and Mayonnaise
Ruth's Tuna Salad$9.95
All white Albacore Tuna mixed with Chopped Celery and Mayo served on our delicious toasted Multi-grain Bread with Tomato, Red Onion and Shredded Iceberg
More about Sisters Sandwiches & Such

Browse other tasty dishes in Olney

Penne

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Calamari

Map

More near Olney to explore

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston