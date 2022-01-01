Tuna salad in Olney
GrillMarx Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Olney
18149 Town Center Drive, Olney
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$27.00
Sesame Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Wonton Crisps, Lemon Wasabi Dressing
Sisters Sandwiches & Such
16834 Georgia Ave, Olney
|Tuna Salad Half Pound $7.25
|$7.25
Albacore White Tuna, Diced Celery and Mayonnaise
|Ruth's Tuna Salad
|$9.95
All white Albacore Tuna mixed with Chopped Celery and Mayo served on our delicious toasted Multi-grain Bread with Tomato, Red Onion and Shredded Iceberg