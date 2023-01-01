Vegetable soup in Olney
Olney restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney
|Chicken & Vegetable Soup with Rice
|$8.00
Sisters Sandwiches & Such
16834 Georgia Ave, Olney
|Vegan Veggie Soup Bowl
|$6.50
Veggie Base, Sauteed Garlic, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Tomatoes, Portabella Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach, simmered just right. So different and so good!
|Vegan Vegetable Soup Quart
|$12.25
|Vegan Veggie Soup Cup
|$4.25
