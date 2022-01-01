Go
Olor Coffee Bar

Olor means smell, it also means Aróma and nothing like a good coffee that smells good and tastes good. Olor coffee bar will give you the best coffee beans in your cup of coffee to make not only a simple cup of caffeine but also a magical moment.
1013 West Webster Avenue

Macchiato$3.75
Latte$4.75
Gluteen Free$2.95
1013 West Webster Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
