Olsons Ice Cream - Eau Claire
Come in and enjoy!
80 S. Barstow St.
Location
80 S. Barstow St.
Eau Claire WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
Healthy Grab & Go Plant Based Fast Food.
Silly Serrano
Mexican food that is made with quality ingredients, freshly prepared all from scratch. We offer a unique blend of authentic Mexican food & modern Mexican cuisine.
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Muang Thai Restaurant
Let your tastebuds dance with authentic tastes of Thailand and Southeast Asia. Explore the delicate and intricate tastes of Japanese sushi.