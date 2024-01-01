Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Shreveport
  • /
  • OLSU – St Mary Holy Angels Gift Shop - 911 Margaret Place
A map showing the location of OLSU – St Mary Holy Angels Gift Shop - 911 Margaret PlaceView gallery

OLSU – St Mary Holy Angels Gift Shop - 911 Margaret Place

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

911 Margaret Place

Shreveport, LA 71101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

911 Margaret Place, Shreveport LA 71101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ghost Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
729 Jordan Street Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
LarryP's Boiling Pot - 1173 Louisiana Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1173 Louisiana Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
Up For Brunch
orange starNo Reviews
1520 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71103
View restaurantnext
Abby Singer's Bistro - 617 Texas St
orange starNo Reviews
617 Texas St Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
Rhino Coffee - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
624 Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
The Noble Savage
orange starNo Reviews
417 Texas St Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shreveport

Crawdaddy's Kitchen - FOOD TRUCK
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Rd Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Yeero Yeero
orange star4.3 • 533
4511 Youree Dr Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135 Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Shaver's Catering
orange star4.5 • 376
270 Ockley Dr Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext
Bistro To Go Downtown - 333 Texas Avenue Suite 125
orange star4.7 • 32
333 Texas Avenue Suite 125 Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Shreveport

Bossier City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Gilmer

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

OLSU – St Mary Holy Angels Gift Shop - 911 Margaret Place

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston