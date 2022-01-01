Go
Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St

San Diego, CA 92109

Hours

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Salad$9.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, carrots and black olives
Pizza Parmigiana$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, grilled eggplant, garlic, parmesan cheese and evoo
Wild Boar Pappardelle$25.00
Homemade pappardelle served with wild boar meat sauce
Pizza Pepperoni$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Tiramisù$9.00
Burrata$13.00
Burrata cheese with cherry tomatoes, salt pepper oregano and evoo
Pizza Crudo e Rucola$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto crudo, arugula salad, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Pappardelle ai funghi Porcini$25.00
Homemade pappardelle pasta with a porcini mushrooms and cream sauce
Spaghetti alla Pescatora$27.00
Homemade pasta served with manila clams, mussels, shrimps and squids in red sauce
All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Oltre Mare

